24 of four Gujjar families rescued from swollen stream in Sirmaur

Home Guard jawans and district police personnel in a three-hour joint operation on Tuesday noon rescued 24 members of four Gujjar families stranded in the middle of the Jalmusha Khad near the Katasan temple in Sirmaur district after its water level rose suddenly following heavy rainfall. According to officials, a local resident informed the Sadar police station that several people were trapped in the swollen water body.

The Station House Officer of the Sadar police station, accompanied by a team, reached the stream. A rescue operation led by the Commandant, Home Guards, with active support of the police was launched. Firefighters and the Tehsildar of Paonta Sahib also reached the spot while a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was put on standby for assistance, if required.

The rescue team launched an intensive operation under challenging conditions. As the water level of the stream receded, the Home Guard and police personnel displayed exceptional courage and coordinated efforts to safely evacuate all 24 stranded persons.

Those rescued are Gami (40), Bhura (45), Ambo (35), Jafar (39), Sadam (18), Shamshad (17), Manjur (36), Saif (28), Layaqat (27), Binu (25), Hajra (37), Huran (40), Ashu (20), Khatija (11), Suhana (15), Jatun (12), Irshad (5), Dilshad (6), Irshad (3), Shabina (18 months), Ikra (6 months), Jafar (10), Abdul (15), Nanki (45) and one other member of a family.

DSP (Headquarters) Ramakant Thakur said, “The rescue team responded immediately after receiving information and worked in close coordination under difficult conditions. The district administration was also informed to make arrangements for temporary shelter, food and other essential assistance for the rescued persons, if needed. The operation concluded successfully without any loss of life or property.”