Despite having the highest pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) in the country, Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with teacher vacancies in 420 government schools, while several institutions are also facing low or zero student enrolment.

This information was furnished by Education Minister Rohit Thakur in a written reply to a question by Churah MLA Hans Raj in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday. The data also highlights concerns over the condition of school infrastructure, declining enrolment and student dropouts.

The state’s PTR stands at 1:12 in primary schools, 1:11 in middle schools and 1:10 in high and senior secondary schools. Chamba has the highest number of teacher vacancies at 88, followed by Solan with 63, Kangra 50, Mandi 44, Sirmaur 42, Una 37, Kullu 33, Shimla 27, Hamirpur 19, Bilaspur 15 and Kinnaur with two. Lahaul-Spiti is the only district without a school reporting a teacher vacancy.

The reply also revealed significant gaps in school infrastructure. As many as 64 school buildings have been declared unsafe, forcing classes to be held in alternative rented accommodation. Another 278 buildings have been declared partially unsafe, with one or two rooms damaged, while 423 buildings require repairs. In addition, 112 schools in the state do not have electricity.

Mandi has the highest number of unsafe school buildings at 21, followed by Kullu with 16. Both districts suffered extensive damage during the monsoon disasters of 2023 and 2025.

The Education Department has allocated Rs 10.58 crore for repairs to 272 school buildings. In the past three years, up to November 1, 2026, it spent Rs 110.61 crore on constructing new school buildings and Rs 37.82 crore on repairing damaged structures.

The data further showed a steady decline in student enrolment from Classes 1 to 12. The total number of students fell from 7,05,342 in 2024-25 to 6,71,542 in 2025-26 and 6,55,131 in 2026-27.

Meanwhile, 9,747 students dropped out or changed schools in 2024-25. The number rose to 11,396 in 2025-26 and 16,497 in the current academic year.

Himachal Pradesh, which ranked 21st nationally in education, has improved to fifth position over the past three years, the reply stated. The state government has undertaken measures such as rationalisation and merger of schools with low enrolment.