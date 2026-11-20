The ambitious HP SHIVA project of the state government has taken a significant step towards providing direct market accessories to fruit growers. Under the initiative, the Horticulture Department, Mandi, has facilitated a direct sales platform at the Seri Manch, enabling farmers to sell their produce to consumers without the involvement of middlemen.

The initiative has received an encouraging response from local consumers. In the first phase of direct marketing, around 2.5 tonnes (25 quintals) of sweet oranges brought from the Chhuighat cluster of Mandi were sold directly to customers. The produce included the Blood Red and Jaffa varieties of oranges, which attracted buyers because of their quality and taste.

Farmers received Rs 50 per kilogram for their produce, ensuring a direct and remunerative return for their efforts. The initiative is expected to strengthen the relationship between local fruit growers and consumers while reducing dependence on conventional marketing channels.

Deputy Director of Horticulture, Mandi, Sanjay Gupta, who is also the chairman of the HP SHIVA Marketing Committee, said that the project had established 96 horticulture clusters covering around 996 hectares in the district. Fruit production from these clusters had now started reaching markets on a larger scale, he added.

He said that Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi had issued clear directions to ensure that farmers receive support not only in the adoption of modern cultivation techniques but also in securing reliable and profitable markets for their produce.

Gupta added that the department was continuously connecting farmers associated with the clusters to major national-level buyers. In the current year, fruits such as plums, guavas and sweet oranges produced in different clusters of the district had been successfully marketed through prominent companies, including Reliance, Go-for-Fresh, Zepto and Orange Valley. The produce had also reached agricultural produce market committees in Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

The department has expanded this market-linkage initiative and introduced direct sales at the local level under the Farm-to-Consumer model. The arrangement aims to eliminate unnecessary intermediaries and commission charges, allowing farmers to receive better returns while providing consumers with fresh, nutritious and locally produced fruits at reasonable prices.

The department’s initiative is expected to create additional marketing opportunities for horticulturists and encourage more farmers to adopt fruit cultivation as a sustainable source of income under the HP SHIVA project.