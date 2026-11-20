The Kangra Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a Sub-Inspector of the state police for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Kangra district on Wednesday.

The accused, Bhajan Jaryal, was posted as the in-charge of the Sadwan police post in Nurpur. A Vigilance team from Dharamsala arrested him on a complaint submitted by Gaurav Singh, a resident of Nurpur tehsil.

According to the complaint, the Sub-Inspector had allegedly demanded money from Gaurav for preparing a cancellation report in a case registered against him.

The Sub-Inspector had initially demanded Rs 30,000, but the bribe was subsequently settled at Rs 20,000 after ]negotiations.

A Vigilance team verified the allegations and laid a trap on Wednesday in the presence of independent witnesses. During the operation, the Sub-Inspector was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

The bribe amount was recovered from his possession. Raman, SP, Vigilance, said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 had been registered against him.