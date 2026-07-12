Education Minister inaugurates school building in remote Solang

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today reiterated that the state government is committed to ensuring quality education and extending development initiatives to the remotest areas of Himachal Pradesh. Mountain& Ski Resorts

He was addressing residents during his visit to the remote Solang gram panchayat in the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), where he inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Primary School, Solang, built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, along with a community hall constructed at a cost of Rs 9 lakh.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “The new school building will provide a better learning environment for local children and further strengthen the foundation of education in rural areas.”

Highlighting the development works carried out in Solang, Thakur said during the tenure of the present government, the Nadli Sainj-Nagali Shashan road was constructed in the panchayat at a cost of Rs 84 lakh, while the Kimta Basti-Saskir road and the Kimta Basti-Patala road were completed at cost of Rs 26 lakh.

He added that Rs 15 lakh was spent on the repair of the Government Senior Secondary School, Solang building, Rs 15 lakh on the construction of a playground, and Rs 1.80 lakh on the repair of the old school building. “A total of Rs 65 lakh has been allocated for various construction and repair works of schools under the panchayat,” he said.

The minister further informed that the construction of a Primary Health Centre in the adjoining Pandranu gram panchayat, being built at a cost of Rs 1.74 crore, was in progress and would soon be completed and dedicated to the people.

He said that construction of an Ayurvedic Health Centre at Kuddu, with an estimated cost of Rs 86.61 lakh, was also underway. Besides, six new roads had been approved in the Kiran area, and a proposed lift irrigation scheme for Solang gram panchayat, estimated at Rs 5.40 lakh, had been submitted for funding approval.