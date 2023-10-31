Weather will change in Himachal, chances of rain and snowfall from this day

Shimla: The weather will be clear in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain and snowfall is forecast in most areas on November 2 and 3.

This change in weather is likely to occur due to the activity of western disturbance. On Monday, the weather remained clear in most areas of the state including the capital Shimla.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was 30.8 in Una, 28.9 in Bilaspur, 28.5 in Sundernagar, 28.0 in Bhuntar, 27.8 in Kangra, 27.5 in Mandi-Chamba, 27.0 in Dharamshala-Solan, 26.8 in Nahan, 22.0 in Shimla, 19.4 in Manali, 19.4 in Kalpa. 18.1 and Keylong recorded 15.7 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, on Sunday night the minimum temperature was recorded at 0.7 in Kukumseri, 1.1 in Keylong, 3.7 in Samdo, 4.0 in Kalpa, 6.2 in Manali, 7.7 in Solan, 8.1 in Mandi and 11.8 degrees Celsius in Shimla.