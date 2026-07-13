69 roads blocked, 13 transformers disrupted across Himachal; rain to continue till Jul 19

As many as 69 roads across the state continue to remain blocked due to damage caused by torrential rains. As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, about 38 roads are blocked in Kullu, 13 in Mandi, six in Sirmaur, five in Shimla, four in Kangra, two in Una and one in Lahaul and Spiti district. Additionally, as many as 13 transformers are also disrupted across the state, including eight in Kullu, four in Shimla and one in Mandi.

Along with this, about 80 drinking water supply schemes also remain disrupted across the state. This includes 69 in Sirmaur, eight in Hamirpur and three in Shimla.

The Centre has also revealed that in the past week, the state has recorded 25 landslides and one flash flood.

Rain is set to continue in the state for the next few days, with intense showers in many places of the state on July 18 and 19, for which a yellow alert has also been issued. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal in the next few days, maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2°C to 4°C, leading to warmer days.

Meanwhile, the weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours, with very light rain in isolated places. Minimum temperatures in the state were normal, ranging between 9°C to 26°C; maximum temperatures were up by 2°C to 3°C and ranged between 17°C to 35°C.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 27°C, Dharamsala 31°C, Manali 26°C, Solan 30.5°C, Kangra 32.8°C, Mandi 34°C, Sundernagar 33.6°C, Bilaspur 33°C, Hamirpur 31.7°C, Kufri 22.6°C, Una 34.4°C, Kalpa 22.9°C, Narkanda 17.9°C, Nahan 30°C, Reckongpeo 24.7°C and Chamba 29.3°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 35°C, which was recorded in Neri in Hamirpur district while the lowest minimum temperature was 8.4°C, which was recorded in Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district.