Fresh snow in higher reaches in Himachal, police issue advisory

Higher reaches and mountain passes in Himachal Pradesh’s tribal Lahaul and Spiti district have received fresh snow, triggering cold wave conditions in adjoining valleys and prompting police to issue a travel advisory.

Continuous snow has been reported since late Thursday at Shinku La Pass, Baralacha Pass, Kunzum Top and other high-altitude areas. Snowfall has also started in the higher reaches of Manali, reports reaching here said.

Road conditions in the high-altitude regions of Lahaul and Spiti have become unsafe for vehicular movement, following which traffic towards Shinku La and Baralacha passes has been suspended, according to an advisory issued by police on Friday.

Vehicular movement towards Kunzum Top has also been suspended, while the route towards Chhatru has been closed. In emergencies, only 4X4 vehicles equipped with proper snow chains may be permitted, subject to an assessment of road and weather conditions, the advisory said.

Snow has also led to the closure of roads connecting Rohtang to Koksar, Darcha to Sarchu, Gramphu to Batal, Losar to Batal and Rohli to Kadhu Nullah in Lahaul and Spiti district.

The general public and tourists have been advised to strictly follow advisories issued by the district administration and police and avoid travelling to high-altitude areas until weather and road conditions improve.

Vehicular movement is being restricted beyond Gulaba in Manali. Videos of the snowfall have surfaced on social media, raising hopes among tourism industry stakeholders of an increase in tourist footfall.

Tourists from the plains, particularly Delhi and the National Capital Region, have already been making a beeline for Himachal Pradesh’s hill resorts to escape the post-Diwali air pollution, and the fresh snow is expected to add to the state’s appeal,” said Monty, who is associated with adventure tourism in Manali.Buy Maps

The Shimla meteorological office had issued a yellow alert on Thursday for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places in the state on Friday and Saturday. It had also forecast a wet spell until November 15.