Cabinet tightens grip on Himachal’s hydro wealth

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved major amendments to the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021, providing for 50 per cent free power royalty from Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) projects after 40 years of operation and transfer of the projects to the state government free of cost after 50 years from their commissioning.

The decision is aimed at securing greater long-term benefits for the state from its hydropower resources. The Cabinet also approved the cancellation of 222 solar power project allotments due to prolonged non-implementation. Allotments of 13 hydroelectric projects with capacity above 25 MW will also be cancelled for violation of policy provisions, while 20 projects will be put up for fresh bidding.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet approved a uniform policy for determining and periodically revising the rates for selling surplus raw water to neighbouring states, government agencies and industries. The initial benchmark rate has been fixed at Rs 100 per 1,000 cubic feet for existing and future state projects, including inter-state water projects, against the existing rate of Rs 32. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the rates would be periodically revised through a mechanism linked to the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

The Cabinet also approved the launch of the ‘Khelo Himachal Chitta Mukt Abhiyan-2026’ across all 12 districts. The initiative aims to involve young people in sports and strengthen the state’s campaign against drug abuse through healthy lifestyles, discipline and community participation.

To promote passenger transport entrepreneurship, the Cabinet enhanced the subsidy for purchasing diesel buses under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojna, 2023, from 30 to 40 per cent for identified intra-sub-division routes.

Jobs, health and development get big push

Healthcare boost: The Cabinet approved the engagement of 1,000 Rogi Mitras in the Health Department to facilitate affordable and quality healthcare. It also cleared the creation and filling of 561 Junior Office Assistant (IT) posts in government medical and dental colleges.

Medical staff: The monthly emoluments of outsourced perfusionists in government medical colleges have been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 45,000. Eight Assistant Professor posts and one Associate Professor post will be created and filled at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur.

More recruitment: The Cabinet approved 20 JOA (IT) posts in the Rural Development Department, 15 Stenographer Grade-III posts in various courts, and four JOA (IT) and one Multi Task Worker post in the Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries Department.

Education support: A 2.26-hectare land parcel will be leased for setting up a Central School at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.

Fair upgrade: The district-level Phul Yatra Mela in Pangi, Chamba, will be upgraded to a state-level fair.

New subdivision: The Cabinet approved the creation of the office of Subdivisional Officer (Civil) at Dadasiba in Kangra district, along with the creation and filling of posts across various categories.