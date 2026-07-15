HPMC digitises procurement of cull apples

Under the MIS, the HPMC purchases cull fruits, mainly apples, from growers at a government-fixed price to provide price support during the harvesting season.

The move comes after repeated allegations of irregularities in the scheme, including last year, prompting the corporation to strengthen oversight. History

HPMC Managing Director DC Rana said growers wishing to sell apples under the scheme will now have to register on the corporation’s portal by submitting their bank account details and land revenue records.

Describing the portal as user-friendly, he said the registration process can be completed in 10-15 minutes.

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over the quantity of apples each grower will be allowed to sell under the MIS.

While there has been no procurement limit so far, the state government is considering imposing one this season, with a final policy decision awaited.