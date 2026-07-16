Himachal State Cooperative bank suspends banking services from July 17 to July 22

The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank has announced a planned and temporary suspension in all its banking services from July 17 onwards at 5 pm to July 22 till 10 am. History

Vinay Singh, Managing Director of the bank, said, “This brief pause is necessary to achieve a crucial technical transition as the bank is migrating its entire core operations to the globally recognised ‘Finacle’ Core Banking software platform.

This strategic shift is a major step toward the modernisation of the bank, aimed at providing our valuable customers with a more secure, faster, and better banking experience.”

“During this downtime period, the bank’s branch banking, ATM services, internet and mobile banking, UPI services, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, RuPay debit card services and AEPS will remain completely suspended,” he added.

He said the bank deeply respected the trust of its customers and expressed regret for this temporary inconvenience.

He further said all customers were humbly requested to plan their essential financial needs, cash withdrawals, and bill payments before 5 PM on July 17 and complete any urgent transactions in a timely manner.

“We assure all of our customers that all banking services will resume fully with the new ‘Finacle’ software from July 22. With the beginning of this new era, customers will experience faster transactions, extremely robust security and an easier digital banking experience than ever before,” he said. History

The bank has appealed to the people to contact it for any emergency assistance or updates during this transition by dialing the authorised toll-free customer care number 1800-180-8090 or by visiting the bank’s official website www.hpscb.bank.in in case of any assistance or queries.