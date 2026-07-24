13 killed, 2 injured as massive landslide buries taxi in Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti

Thirteen persons were killed and two were injured on Friday after a taxi carrying passengers from Kullu to the remote Pangi Valley was buried in a massive landslide on the Udaipur-Killar road near Kadu Nala in Lahaul and Spiti district.

The victims are believed to be residents of the tribal Pangi Valley in Chamba district. According to reports, Tata Sumo was carrying 15 passengers, including a six-month-old infant. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The accident occurred near Kadu Nala when huge boulders and debris suddenly came crashing down from the hillside, burying the vehicle. The impact left the vehicle badly mangled.

The passengers had reportedly stayed overnight at Tindi after the Udaipur-Killar road was blocked on Thursday. They resumed their journey towards Pangi after the road reopened on Friday morning, when the tragedy occurred.

Bharmour MLA Janak Raj stated in a social media post that 13 of the 15 occupants died in the accident, while two others survived with injuries.

Meanwhile, police, district officials, and rescue teams from Lahaul-Spiti rushed to the accident site after the incident was reported. However, rescue operations were hampered by the remote terrain, continuous rainfall, and the risk of fresh rockfalls from the unstable hillside.

Pangi Resident Commissioner Amandeep Singh said the accident site falls under the jurisdiction of the Lahaul and Spiti police and district administration. He added that he was on his way to the site to monitor the situation and urged people to avoid travelling on landslide-prone roads during the ongoing spell of heavy rain.

The administration is continuing rescue and recovery operations and is in the process of identifying the deceased. Authorities have appealed to the public to rely only on official information and not to pay heed to rumours.