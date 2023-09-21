A girl eloped after becoming a Hindu, got married in Rajouri, a case of love jihad came to light in Balh of Mandi.

A case of love jihad has come to light with a girl from a village in Balh tehsil of Mandi district. A young man from Jammu and Kashmir, posing as Sonu, trapped a girl from Balh tehsil in his love trap and then took her to Rajouri.

After reaching here, it was revealed that Sonu is not a Hindu, but his real name is Ayaz Khan. In Rajouri, the girl was forcibly converted and married. The girl was locked in a room for several days and beaten.

Somehow the girl sent Ayaz Khan’s Aadhaar card to her parents, and the parents lodged an FIR regarding their daughter’s disappearance. The police brought the daughter from Rajouri along with her parents, but the accused absconded.

Not only this, one day the accused reached the girl’s house, beat up her brother and family members, gave threats, and ran away. The girl reached SP Mandi and narrated her entire ordeal.

The said young man used to work with his father and gradually he started coming to the house. Within a few days, I fell in love with him and went to Rajouri. Going there he came to know that he belonged to a special community.

Search for the accused

Senior Superintendent of Police Mandi Soumya Sambashivan said that the accused are being searched through their mobile numbers. They have been searched at many places, and soon the accused will be caught by the police.

First made a sister, then expressed love

The accused first made the girl his sister and later expressed his love for her. Their love affair started and one day he told that he has joined the army and has been posted in Kashmir. The young man asked the girl to accompany him. The girl, blinded by love, also went with him without informing her family.