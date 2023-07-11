Devastation broke Record in Himachal; yellow alert today

Shimla: Torrential rains continue in Himachal amid red alert for rain. Accidents due to torrential rains have claimed 21 lives across the state in the last two days.

The rains in Himachal have broken many records within two days. According to the information received from the Meteorological Department, the record of 96 years has been broken in Una district.

In the year 1927, the highest rainfall of 169.2 mm was recorded here. At the same time, 224 mm of rain has been recorded here in the month of July.

Apart from this, Kasauli in Solan district has received maximum rainfall since 1930 in the month of July. In 1930, 172 mm of rainfall was recorded here. At the same time, 298.8 mm of rain has been recorded this time.

While 12 people died on Sunday, 10 people died in accidents caused by monsoon on Monday.

Of these, three deaths have taken place in Pallavi village of Theog. Here three people of Nepali origin have died due to debris falling on their house.

Apart from this, five people in the car were killed when a car suddenly rolled into a deep gorge near Odidhar on Kedas-Devdhank road in Nirmand. Apart from this, one death happened in Maleta of Bilaspur district.

Here a person was swept away in the river. Its body was recovered by late evening. At the same time, four people have been swept away in the river in Manali of Kullu district.

Their dead bodies have not been found yet. Similarly, a case of a youth getting washed away has also come to light in Baddi.

Monsoon has created havoc in the state within two days. Apart from the loss of life, the state has suffered a loss of thousands of crores. Hundreds of roads are closed across the state. Due to this, the traffic has been badly affected.

According to the information received from the Public Works Department, around 800 roads including five NH are closed across the state. Apart from roads, power supply has also been badly affected in the state. Due to this, almost half of Himachal is in darkness.

More than four thousand electric transformers are closed across the state. Power supply in Kullu and Chamba districts has almost come to a standstill. Apart from this, the power system in the Solan-Sirmour district is also completely affected.

On the other hand, the pilgrimage to the inaccessible Shrikhand Mahadev of Nirmand sub-division of district Kullu has been canceled this year. Keeping in view the heavy rains in various areas of district Kullu and the risk of travel, this has been banned by the district administration.

Although this yatra was to be held till July 20, but in view of snowfall and heavy rains in Shrikhand Yatra, now this yatra has been postponed. In such a situation, devotees will not be able to see Shrikhand Mahadev this year.

Online registration was done by 4000 devotees to go on this yatra and on July 7 itself the first batch was sent towards Shrikhand Mahadev.

The Jatha was stopped on July 8 in view of heavy rains and the yatra was postponed on July 9 and 10 in view of heavy rains, but now the yatra has been postponed in view of heavy rains.

ODC Kullu has also issued orders in this regard SDM Manmohan Singh told that the Shrikhand Yatra has now been postponed, because glaciers have fallen here, while there is snowfall all the way, due to which there is a possibility of accident here.

In such a situation, the visit of Shrikhand Mahadev has been postponed this year. In such a situation, considering the risk of this journey, the devotees will now have darshan of Shrikhand Mahadev only next year. On the other hand, rescue operations have been affected in Chandratal and Losar due to incessant rain and snowfall.

The administration will now start the rescue operation again on Tuesday. Many tourists are stranded in Spiti’s Losar including Chandratal due to rain and snowfall. Difficulties are being faced in running the rescue operation amidst bad weather.

SP Lahul-Spiti Mayank Chaudhary himself is leading the rescue operation in Chandratal. Deputy Commissioner Lahaul-Spiti Rahul Kumar said that Additional Deputy Commissioner Kaza is leading a team of BRO, ITBP, local people, and revenue officials to rescue 300 people stranded at Chandratal and they are close to Losar.

Pong dam’s water level climbed 11 feet in a single day

Jawali. Due to the increase in the water level of Pandoh Dam, the water level of Pong Dam is increasing day by day due to its water being released in Pong Dam through the Beas River.

The water level of Pong Lake has increased by 11.76 feet in a single day due to the release of dam water and water overflowing in tributaries Dehar Khad, Gaj Khad, Bandher Khad, Buhal Khad, and Manjuhi Khad. At present, the water level in Pong Lake is 1350.63 feet, which was 1338.87 feet on Sunday.

yellow alert today

Director of Meteorological Department Surendra Paul says that the rainy season will continue in the state on Tuesday as well. Yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains in ten districts of the state.

On the other hand, light showers of rain may fall in many areas in the state from July 12 to 15, but there is no alert for heavy rain during this period. On the other hand, it rained throughout the day in Shimla and other districts of the state.