Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the state government was formulating a new industrial policy to safeguard Himachal Pradesh’s interests, ensure better returns from its resources and generate revenue through Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Sukhu, while speaking during a debate on the BJP’s adjournment motion on “Himachal on Sale” in the Assembly, said that the policy would focus on industrial development without compromising the interests of the state. He added that the government was working on a framework under which industrial investments would contribute to the state’s economy rather than merely benefiting private players.

He defended his government’s approach on industrial land and said that it had refused to provide free land for the proposed medical device park at Baddi and returned Rs 30 crore to the Central Government. He added that the government had instead decided to develop the project on its own and allot plots through a transparent process.

“Who is selling Himachal — the government that wanted to give free land or the one that refused to do so?” he asked, countering the BJP’s allegations.

On the proposed Him Chandigarh project, Sukhu said that no land had been sold and the government was considering acquiring more land and deciding how local residents could be involved in the project.

Sukhu also defended the procurement of robotic surgery equipment, claiming that these machines had been purchased at lower rates than those paid by institutions such as AIIMS and the PGI, Chandigarh. He clarified that MRI machines at the IGMC, Shimla, government medical colleges at Nerchowk and Tanda had been procured through a Central Government company, which handled the tendering and pricing process.

Irregularities under Himcare

The Chief Minister also accused the previous BJP government of irregularities under the Himcare scheme. He alleged that bills had been raised for hysterectomy procedures on men and testicular operations on women. He said that an FIR had been registered and an inquiry was underway.

He said that the new industrial policy would provide a framework for investment while ensuring that the state’s resources translated into economic benefits for Himachal Pradesh.

He also rejected the Leader of the Opposition’s charge that Vigilance cases were being registered against opposition MLAs as part political vendetta.

Sukhu said that the government had zero tolerance against corruption and cases had been registered against those against whom there were facts available. “Cases have been registered against those against whom facts have come to the fore,” he claimed.

Rs 95 crore, 7.73 quintals gold offered at Naina Devi shrine in 3 years

Pilgrims offered Rs 95.15 crore in cash and 7.73 quintals of gold at the Naina Devi shrine in Bilaspur district in the past three years. The government furnished this information in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday in a written reply to Naina Devi legislator Randhir Sharma’s question.

The total offerings in 2024 were Rs 32.58 crore and Rs 31.9 crore in 2025. This year, till October 31, the offerings made at the temple were Rs 30.78 crore. Similarly, pilgrims had offered 3.39 quintals of gold in 2024, 2.76 quintals in 2025 and 1.78 quintals this year.

To Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti’s question, the government informed the House that the name of Harminder Singh Baweja, Principal Scientist at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan, had been placed in the list of officers with doubtful integrity (ODI). The House was informed that the decision to include Baweja’s name on the ODI list was taken on the recommendation of the university administration.