The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday introduced the Himachal Pradesh Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bill, 2026, in the Vidhan Sabha, proposing a comprehensive framework to attract investments, accelerate industrial development and simplify regulatory approvals for businesses.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan introduced the Bill, which aims to create an investor-friendly ecosystem through time-bound clearances, a land bank, digital approvals and reduced compliance requirements.

The proposed legislation also seeks to generate employment opportunities for the state’s youth and promote balanced, sustainable and green industrialisation.

The Bill provides for a Single Window Approval, Clearance, Reviewing and Monitoring Authority, headed by the Chief Minister. Industries Minister would be its vice-chairperson. The authority will ensure time-bound processing and implementation of investment proposals.

It will also be empowered to constitute project review and approval committees. The Bill also proposes a dedicated Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell to assist investors and coordinate with various government departments.

A digital platform will facilitate applications for regulatory and non-regulatory approvals through a common application form.

The government will prescribe timelines for departments to process complete applications. To reduce procedural delays, the legislation provides for self-certification by eligible investors in selected sectors, subject to legal undertakings, risk-based and random inspections and post-approval compliance checks.

It also provides for auto-renewal of notified licences and clearances, perpetual validity of certain approvals and an easier exit mechanism for industries discontinuing operations.

The proposed legislation also envisages creating and maintaining a land bank comprising public and private land parcels, developing industrial clusters, estates and corridors, and making government land available for industrial projects.

It provides for public-private partnerships to develop and maintain industrial infrastructure and the creation of green industrial corridors and zones. Another significant provision is an automatic appeal mechanism for applications delayed beyond prescribed timelines or not disposed of within the stipulated period. The government will also establish a public online dashboard to monitor pending appeals and their disposal.

The Bill further proposes a high-powered committee comprising government officials, representatives of industrial bodies and registered transport operators to rationalise and determine logistics freight rates for industrial enterprises. It also provides for risk-based inspections, reduction of unnecessary regulatory compliances, grievance redressal mechanisms and administrative penalties for violations.

Himachal govt tables Bill to boost investment, fast-track clearances, create land bank

Separate Jan Vishwas Bill proposes decriminalising minor offences under 16 state laws, replacing imprisonment with monetary penalties

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday introduced the Himachal Pradesh Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bill, 2026, in the Vidhan Sabha, proposing a comprehensive framework to attract investments, accelerate industrial development and simplify regulatory approvals for businesses.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan introduced the Bill, which aims to create an investor-friendly ecosystem through time-bound clearances, a land bank, digital approvals and reduced compliance requirements.

The proposed legislation also seeks to generate employment opportunities for the state’s youth and promote balanced, sustainable and green industrialisation.

The Bill provides for a Single Window Approval, Clearance, Reviewing and Monitoring Authority, headed by the Chief Minister. Industries Minister would be its vice-chairperson. The authority will ensure time-bound processing and implementation of investment proposals.

It will also be empowered to constitute project review and approval committees. The Bill also proposes a dedicated Investment Promotion and Facilitation Cell to assist investors and coordinate with various government departments.

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A digital platform will facilitate applications for regulatory and non-regulatory approvals through a common application form. The government will prescribe timelines for departments to process complete applications. To reduce procedural delays, the legislation provides for self-certification by eligible investors in selected sectors, subject to legal undertakings, risk-based and random inspections and post-approval compliance checks.

It also provides for auto-renewal of notified licences and clearances, perpetual validity of certain approvals and an easier exit mechanism for industries discontinuing operations.

The proposed legislation also envisages creating and maintaining a land bank comprising public and private land parcels, developing industrial clusters, estates and corridors, and making government land available for industrial projects.

It provides for public-private partnerships to develop and maintain industrial infrastructure and the creation of green industrial corridors and zones.

Another significant provision is an automatic appeal mechanism for applications delayed beyond prescribed timelines or not disposed of within the stipulated period. The government will also establish a public online dashboard to monitor pending appeals and their disposal.

The Bill further proposes a high-powered committee comprising government officials, representatives of industrial bodies and registered transport operators to rationalise and determine logistics freight rates for industrial enterprises.

It also provides for risk-based inspections, reduction of unnecessary regulatory compliances, grievance redressal mechanisms and administrative penalties for violations.

Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill to discriminalise minor offences across 16 state laws

The Industry Minister also introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, proposing to decriminalise minor offences under 16 state laws and replace imprisonment with monetary penalties.

The legislation seeks to promote trust-based governance under the principle of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, while reducing compliance burdens on citizens and businesses. The proposed amendments aim to remove criminal prosecution for procedural lapses, technical defaults and minor regulatory violations.

The move is also expected to reduce litigation and ease the burden on the judicial system. The 16 enactments cover agriculture, animal husbandry, transport, groundwater regulation, healthcare, urban development and local governance.

Offences proposed to be decriminalised include travelling without a ticket, violating bus stand regulations, failing to produce Kisan Pass Books, minor breaches of agricultural and livestock laws, unauthorised construction of wells, and displaying advertisements at public places without permission.

The amendments also cover violations relating to slum development, brick manufacturing and village-level patrol obligations. Most such offences will attract monetary penalties and compounding provisions instead of imprisonment.

However, criminal prosecution will remain for serious violations involving fraud, wilful misrepresentation, repeated offences and threats to public safety. The Bill also proposes rationalising outdated penalties under various state laws.