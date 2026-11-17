Himachal Pradesh has earned Rs 49.46 crore from three solar power projects having a combined capacity of 47 MW commissioned at Pekhubela, Aghlor and Bhanjal in the past three years, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the Assembly in a written reply to a question raised by Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania.

All three projects developed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) were operational as of November 1, 2026.

The Pekhubela solar power project, the largest of the three, generated Rs 34.20 crore in revenue up to October 31, followed by the Aghlor project (Rs 8.10 crore) and the Bhanjal project (Rs 7.16 crore). The government spent Rs 190.19 crore on the Pekhubela project, Rs 53.57 crore on the Aghlor project and Rs 28.51 crore on the Bhanjal project, taking the total investment to Rs 272.27 crore.

The Chief Minister said that HIMURJA had set up and commissioned five solar power plants under the Green Panchayat Yojana during the same period, at a cost of Rs 8.09 crore. Each plant was expected to generate around Rs 24 lakh every year.

Under the revenue-sharing arrangement, 25 per cent of the income would go to the panchayat concerned and another 25 per cent to widowed women and orphaned children.

The state government would receive 20 per cent, while HIMURJA would retain the remaining 30 per cent for project-related purposes.

On private solar power projects exceeding 1 MW, Sukhu stated that developers set up plants independently and the state received a royalty of five paise per unit of power generated.

Four townships proposed

The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has proposed four new townships at Jathia Devi in Shimla, Sheetalpur in Baddi (Solan), Surla Janot near Morni hills in Sirmaur and Lanj in Kangra.

Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani shared these details in a written reply to Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma’s question in the Assembly.

The minister said that the Town and Country Planning Department’s approval had been secured for the Jathia Devi township, which is planned to have 157 residential plots, 762 apartments, six commercial retail units, two mixed-use plots, a school and a community centre.

“HIMUDA has applied for RERA registration. Besides 245 bighas purchased earlier, 414.91 hectares of private and government land have been identified for the project. The authority has spent Rs 35.97 crore on land acquisition so far,” he added.

Dharmani said, “For the proposed Him Chandigarh satellite township at Sheetalpur, over 7,042 bighas of government land have been transferred to the Housing Department.

A notification for acquiring 8,435 bighas of private land was issued on October 23, 2026. The government has spent Rs 19.40 lakh on the process and invited proposals to appoint a transaction adviser.”

He added, “In Sirmaur, 133 bighas and 11 biswas of government land at Mahal Upsampada Janot have been approved for transfer. At Lanj in Kangra, land identification is still underway.”

Dharmani said that no separate policy or additional budget had been earmarked for the projects so far.

Rape cases account for most crimes against women

Rape cases account for the highest number of crimes against women in Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu said in a written response to Jhanduta MLA Jeet Ram Katwal’s question in the Assembly.

He said that over the past three years till November 1, the police had registered 1,386 cases of rape, 499 of molestation, and 33 cases of domestic violence.