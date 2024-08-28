Assembly in session: Not allowed debate on law & order situation in Himachal Pradesh, BJP stages walkout

Seeking adjournment of the business listed for the day to hold a debate on the deteriorating law and order situation in Himachal, the Opposition BJP today staged a walkout on being denied the opportunity by Speaker Kuldeep Pathania.

Immediately after the House completed obituaries to former MLAs of the House on the opening day of the monsoon session, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said some BJP legislators sought a debate under Rule 67 on the deteriorating law and order situation.

Thakur said despite such serious crime taking placing every now and then, the government was casual and unconcerned. “Never before has an attack taken place on court premises, which happened in Bilaspur. The drug, scrap, mining, forest and contractor mafia was flourishing in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area with no police action,” he remarked.

Even as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu contended that an urgent debate is held by suspending all business only in an emergency situation, the BJP remained steadfast on its demand for a debate. “Stringent action as per law has been taken against every crime, be it small or big. However, the House will be run as per rules. Moreover, the BJP is seeking debate on a fight between two drug mafia groups which will be an insult to the House,” he said.

Thakur urged Speaker Kuldeep Pathania to allow a debate on the law and order situation. He said considering the sensitivity of the matter, a debate on this issue was urgent and must be taken up by postponing the business listed for the day. Randhir Sharma also said the situation was very serious as firing incident took place on the court premises.

Giving his ruling, Pathania said under Rule 67, a debate is allowed only after the consent of the Speaker. “Today at 9.32 am, an adjournment notice under Rule 67 was sought by more than half a dozen BJP MLAs. I do not think a debate can be held by invoking Rule 67 but under Rule 130 a discussion can be held later,” Speaker assured.

Dissatisfied by the Speaker’s ruling, the BJP legislators staged a walkout from the House. Condemning the walkout, the Chief Minister said it was for the first time that a resolution has been moved to discuss an incident involving drug mafias. “A debate on damages suffered due to monsoons and loss of life is far more important that debate on clash between drug mafias,” said Sukhu.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that some BJP legislators have already sought debate under Rule 130 on law and order. “The LoP had sought debate on damages due to monsoons for which the government is prepared. We have no objection on discussion on law and order also for which many BJP MLAs have given notice under other rules,” he said.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said it was so unfortunate and shocking that the opposition wants a debate on the gang war between two drug mafias. This only reflects the mental bankruptcy in the opposition. “The House will be run as per rules and decorum. The only agony is that Congress strength in the House is again up to 40. They need to introspect and act like a responsible opposition,” said Agnihotri.