The ruling Congress and opposition BJP continued to trade sharp accusations in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday as the House resumed debate on the BJP’s adjournment motion under Rule 67 on corruption for the second consecutive day.

While the BJP intensified its attack on the Congress government, alleging corruption in key projects, including the Pekhubela solar power project in Una, construction of the Hamirpur bus stand, disposal of industrial scrap and management of state assets, treasury bench members defended the government’s decisions and accused the previous BJP regime of questionable practices.

As the House assembled for the third day of the winter session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur exchanged sharp remarks over the continuation of the adjournment motion debate and the Question Hour.

Thakur maintained that the Opposition had agreed to the government’s proposal to hold the Question Hour in view of important issues listed for the day. Sukhu, however, said the Question Hour could proceed only if the Opposition agreed to withdraw its adjournment motion.

The Speaker intervened, stating that the day’s business had been listed as per rules and the Vidhan Sabha had the prerogative to make changes. He subsequently deferred the remaining business and directed the House to continue the debate.

Resuming the discussion, BJP MLA Vinod Kumar alleged widespread corruption across government departments. He accused the government of misusing funds received from the Centre under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), irregularities in the PWD’s offline tendering process and forcing contractors to pay bribes to get their bills cleared. He also alleged that a transfer mafia was operating in the state.

Intervening, Sukhu asked the opposition member to furnish documentary evidence instead of making sweeping allegations. “If you provide evidence, the government will definitely take action. But if you are stating a lie, action can also be taken against you,” he said.

Thakur objected to the Chief Minister’s remarks, saying the government should not attempt to intimidate the Opposition. The two leaders also sparred over figures relating to loans raised by their respective governments and the state’s mounting debt burden.

Participating in the debate, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani said the present government was focusing on resource mobilisation and strengthening the state’s economy.

Dismissing the opposition’s allegations, he accused the previous BJP government of extending undue concessions to industrial houses in Baddi by allotting land at throwaway prices under customised packages, besides providing cheap electricity and free water. He said local small-scale industrialists, meanwhile, had to pay higher rates for land, electricity and water.

BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar raised allegations of a land scam around Gaggal airport and the proposed Aerocity project, besides accusing the government of violations of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi rejected the allegations, asserting that charges must be supported by facts and evidence. He said the government had taken action in all cases of Section 118 violations that had come to its notice. “In the cases that have been decided, the land has been vested in the government,” he said.

Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and BJP legislators Randhir Sharma, Jeet Ram Katwal and Prakash Rana also participated in the debate.

The House was adjourned after Prakash Rana informed members about the tragic road accident at Ladbharol in Mandi district, in which six youths lost their lives. The debate on the adjournment motion will continue on Thursday.