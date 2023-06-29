Bhoranj-Ghumarwin gets two new industrial areas, Read full news

Shimla: The Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government has decided to set up two new industrial areas. These industrial areas will be set up at Jahu in Bhoranj assembly constituency of Hamirpur district and Bhadrog in Ghumarwin assembly constituency of Bilaspur district.

The new thing is that instead of border areas like BBNA Kalaamb or Indora, Sansarpur Terrace, industrial areas have been started within the state.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the Standing Committee was held in this regard under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Industries RD Nazim.

The meeting was attended by Director Industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, Managing Director HPSIDC Rajeshwar Goyal, Special Secretary Industries Kiran Bhadhana, Joint Secretary Revenue Balwan Chand, and Additional Director Industries Tilak Raj Sharma.

In the meeting, after receiving the report from the Revenue Department, it was decided to set up a new industrial area at Mohal Jahu Kalan and Jahu Khurd in Jahu. This land has been transferred by Revenue in the name of Industries Department.

Similarly, another proposal was for Bhadrog in Ghumarwin assembly constituency, where 40 bighas of land has been transferred to the Industries Department.

After going through both proposals, it was decided that this land should now be notified as new industrial areas.

The Chief Minister is going on a tour of Hamirpur from July 2. The foundation stone of these industrial areas can be laid during this visit.

20 new industrial proposals approved

On Wednesday, the State Review Committee meeting of the Single Window Clearance and Monitoring Authority was held under the chairmanship of Industries Director Rakesh Prajapati, in which a total of 49 industrial proposals were reviewed.

An investment of 750 crores is to be made in these and 3000 people are to get employment. After a long discussion, 25 proposals were approved, while it was decided to recommend 20 proposals to the State Level Single Window Committee. Four projects were deferred pending further notice.