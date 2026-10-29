Himachal Pradesh weather alert: Snowfall and rain expected

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness snowfall and rain on Thursday as the State’s Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow weather alert for six districts of the state.

The districts include Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti.

While the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Chamba are expected to witness light snowfall, the rest of the places are very likely to witness light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning throughout the day.