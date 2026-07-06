Himachal: Principal booked for assaulting school students

The principal of a government school in the Sunni area of Shimla district has been booked for allegedly assaulting two students and making objectionable remarks against a girl student during the school’s morning assembly.

According to the complaint lodged by the father of one of the students, the principal allegedly slapped his 16-year-old daughter and his 15-year-old nephew in the presence of students and teachers during the morning assembly.

The complainant also alleged that the principal made derogatory and objectionable remarks against his daughter during the assembly.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 75 (cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.