Tribal Festival-2026 begins with colourful procession, traditional Nati in Lahaul-Spiti’s Keylong

The much-awaited Tribal Festival-2026, one of the major cultural events of Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti, began on a grand note in Keylong on Friday evening with a vibrant procession showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage, religious traditions and folk customs.

The opening procession featured a colourful display of local traditions, with residents and cultural groups participating in traditional attire. Lamas and Buddhist monks from various monasteries also joined the procession in their customary robes, adding a distinct spiritual and cultural dimension to the celebrations.

The procession offered visitors and residents a glimpse into the unique traditions and religious practices of Lahaul-Spiti. The participation of local communities reflected the deep-rooted cultural identity and traditional values of the tribal region.

Following the procession, a traditional puja and religious ceremony was conducted at the festival venue. Lamas from different monasteries performed the rituals according to established Buddhist religious and cultural traditions and prayed for the successful and peaceful conduct of the festival.