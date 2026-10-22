Himachal Youth Congress leader dies of electrocution while preparing for CM Sukhu’s visit

Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress vice-president Chandermani Kulethi died of electrocution while making arrangements for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s two-day visit to Holi valley in Chamba district on Wednesday night.

Kulethi was preparing for the Chief Minister’s visit along with other Youth Congress workers and putting up posters and banners when he reportedly came in contact with an electric wire and died on the spot.

Following the incident, Sukhu cancelled all engagements scheduled during his two-day visit to Holi. He will reach the valley to attend the young leader’s cremation.

In a condolence message on his social media handles, Sukhu said Kulethi’s untimely death was deeply saddening and that the Congress family had lost a dedicated and hardworking young colleague.

He said Kulethi had been enthusiastic about his visit to Holi and had worked tirelessly for several days to arrange the programme. The Chief Minister expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh also expressed grief over Kulethi’s death. The Youth Congress leader was considered close to Singh and former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri. He was also seen as a potential Congress ticket aspirant from the Bharmour Assembly constituency.

Kulethi had recently participated in an INDIA bloc protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Kulethi is survived by his parents, wife and two-year-old son.

Police have registered a case under the relevant law and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the electrocution.