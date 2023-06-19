Shimla will get 20 new electric buses today

Shimla: Shimla city will get 20 new electric buses today. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will flag off these new buses from Chaura Maidan.

After this, these buses will start plying on the routes. After joining the fleet of new 20 buses, there will be 70 electric buses in Shimla.

The corporation management has made complete preparations to ply the buses on the routes. According to the information received from the corporation management, these new buses will ply within 30 to 40 km radius of Shimla town and city.

At the same time, these buses will be replaced by old diesel-running buses. With the increase in the number of electric buses in the depots of Shimla city, the pollution from diesel buses will reduce and this will further improve the climate of the city.

Not only this,the increase in electric buses will also boost the corporation’s earnings and increase in revenue. This will bring slight improvement in the financial condition of the corporation.

With the running of 20 new electric buses in the city, passengers will also get rid of the old buses that are getting damaged again and again. At the same time, passengers will get the facility of buses without noise pollution and comfortable seats.

For the operation of electric buses in the city, the first corporation management has set up electric bus charging stations in the city. It already has electric charging stations in the old bus stand, ISBT.

Apart from this, the corporation is now preparing fast electric charging stations at Dhalli and Theog.

The specialty of these charging stations will be that in these charging stations, buses will be charged faster than before and will run on the routes.

Apart from this, the corporation is also preparing to set up a new charging station at Tutikandi.