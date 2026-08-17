Israeli visitors hoist Tricolour in remote Spiti village

A unique display of patriotism and cultural harmony was witnessed in the remote Spiti valley on Independence Day when a group of Israeli tourists hoisted the Tricolour at Komic, one of the world’s highest motorable villages, and paid tribute to India’s freedom fighters.

The group of around 20 senior citizens from Israel is touring the tribal and border areas of Himachal Pradesh under the aegis of Summit Safari – The Travel Expert, Shimla. The visitors are exploring the Buddhist culture, ancient traditions, distinctive lifestyle and natural heritage of Kinnaur and Spiti.

At Komic, the visitors remembered the freedom fighters who made the supreme sacrifice for India’s Independence and extended Independence Day greetings.