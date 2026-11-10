Kangra airport set for big leap, land handover by January

The ambitious expansion of Kangra airport at Gaggal has moved closer to the next stage, with the district administration initiating the distribution of compensation award notices worth Rs 22.78 crore among affected families in five localities.

The acquired land is expected to be handed over to the Tourism Department by January 2027, paving the way for further development of the airport.

The award notices are being issued to landowners and affected households in Gaggal Khas, Bhedi, Saniara, Ichhi and Muhal Barsawalkand. Compensation will be transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts after verification of affidavits and other requisite documents.

Dr Anjali Garg, Land Acquisition Officer-cum-SDM, Kangra, said the administration had expedited the process to clear pending compensation claims.

Of the Rs 550-crore rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package, nearly Rs 300 crore has already been disbursed, while the remaining amount is being released in phases. The project has affected nearly 1,200 households across eight panchayats.

Vinay Dhiman, Deputy Director, Tourism, said the state government had already paid approximately Rs 2,600 crore towards land acquisition for the project. With the R&R process nearing completion, the acquired land would be transferred to the department for developing the expanded airport through an agency to be selected by the state government.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the tendering process for fencing the acquired land at an estimated cost of Rs 1.16 crore. Several affected residents have already begun dismantling their houses and shifting to new locations.

The expansion plan envisages extending the existing 1,376-metre runway to 3,010 metres to facilitate the operation of larger aircraft, including the Airbus A320. The proposed infrastructure also includes a slab over the 380-metre-long bridge across the Manjhi rivulet.

Once completed, the expanded airport is expected to significantly improve air connectivity, boost tourism and accelerate economic development across Kangra district and the wider region.