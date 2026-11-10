Himachal declares November 11 public holiday for all on Bhai Dooj

The Himachal Pradesh Government has declared November 11 a public holiday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

All government departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions will remain closed. Until now, only women were granted a holiday on Bhai Dooj.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had also declared public holidays on Raksha Bandhan and Karwa Chauth. On both occasions earlier only women were entitled to a holiday.

While announcing a public holiday on Raksha Bandhan, Sukhu had said he was extending the holiday to everyone, wondering as to whom women would tie the rakhi if their brothers were away at work. On Karwa Chauth, he had said husbands and wives should celebrate the festival together.