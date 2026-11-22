Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that an inquiry would be conducted into alleged wrong death entries in government records that led to the stoppage of the monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to beneficiaries under the Sahara Yojana.

The issue led to a heated exchange during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha after Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur highlighted the case of a quadriplegic man from his Seraj Assembly constituency, who had allegedly been declared dead in official records despite being alive.

Thakur alleged that several seriously ill and bedridden beneficiaries had been wrongly recorded as dead during the government’s verification exercise, depriving them of the monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 for five to six months.

Sukhu assured the House of an inquiry into the matter and urged the legislators to submit the details of deserving beneficiaries in their constituencies within a month. He said that all those meeting the eligibility criteria laid down by the previous government would be extended the benefit.

Sukhu said that 81,820 persons were registered under the scheme before the Assembly elections in 2022, but discrepancies in the beneficiary records had prompted the government to undertake an e-KYC and physical verification through anganwari workers.

Around 15,000 cases had been received so far, including 4,500 forwarded by anganwari workers and 9,572 submitted through other channels, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the aim of the verification exercise was to identify ineligible beneficiaries and prevent the misuse of public funds. He assured the House that no genuine beneficiary would be denied assistance.

Earlier, replying to BJP MLA Randhir Sharma’s question, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said that the Sahara Yojana had not been discontinued.

He added that 70,029 beneficiaries had received assistance and the shifting of the scheme from the Health Department to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department was aimed at improving its implementation. Medical boards would continue to certify the eligibility of the beneficiaries.

A monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 is provided under the scheme to eligible patients suffering from specified serious illnesses and requiring long-term care.