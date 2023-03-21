Gaggal Airport will be Expanded by Acquiring 83 Percent Private Land, See List of Villages here

The Social Impact Assessment (SIA) has submitted the report of the survey conducted regarding the Gaggal airport expansion to the state government.
During this, the SIA was to conduct a survey of 14 villages under the Gaggal airport expansion, but the people of two villages have boycotted the survey. Due to this, the team has handed over the 230-page report of the assessment done in 12 villages to the state government.
To prepare this report, SIA interviewed 399 out of a total of 1,446 affected households in 14 villages, while 1,047 households remained uninterviewed.
Apart from this, the people of Barswalkad and Jhikli Ichhi have not participated in the survey itself. Out of 399 people interviewed by SIA, 107 people have found the airport expansion to be good, while 157 people have called this expansion bad. Apart from this, 135 people have flatly refused to say anything.
How much land will be acquired from which village for the project
Village Affected Land Government Land Private Land
Rachiyalu 29.4354 2.7528 26.7526
Bhadot 0.2058 0.0836 0.1222
Kyodi 6.2895 0.2253 6.0642
Jughead 3.3673 0.8461 2.5112
wolf 3.5124 0.3191 3.1933
Dhugiyari 1.1998 0.0488 1.151
Sanoura 12.0366 2.7301 9.3065
Gaggal Khas 29.7536 9.9469 19.8067
Gagal Khas 17.744 3.1929 14.5511
Sahoda 3.5118 0.5179 2.9939
Mungrehar 2.8358 0.4131 2.4327
Garden 5.0211 0.4715 4.5496
Barswalkar 25.2331 3.1112 22.1219
bat 7.6225 0.4771 7.1454
Total 147.7587 25.1064 122.6623
The Social Impact Assessment team has completed the survey and submitted its report to the state government. Officially the copy of the report has not come yet.