Himachal: Tikkan market still on paper, Chauhar farmers sell at a loss

Farmers from the remote Chauhar valley in Mandi district have once again raised the demand for the immediate establishment of the long-pending vegetable market at Tikkan, alleging that years of announcements and assurances have failed to materialise into concrete action.

They say the continued absence of a nearby marketing facility is forcing them to sell their produce at distress prices, severely affecting farm incomes and discouraging commercial cultivation.

Located in the Darang Assembly constituency, Chauhar valley is widely known across Himachal Pradesh for its organic farming practices and hardworking cultivators.

The region produces a diverse range of vegetables, fruits and other agricultural commodities. However, farmers say that despite producing high-quality crops, they remain at the mercy of middlemen due to the lack of a local market where they can directly sell their produce. TravelGuides & Travelogues

At present, radish, the valley’s major seasonal crop, is fetching only Rs 12-13 per kg in local villages. Farmers allege that traders purchase the produce at these low rates and later sell it in larger markets at substantially higher prices, leaving cultivators with little profit.

Besides radish, the valley produces peas, cabbage, potatoes, colocasia, lemons, galgal, Japanese fruit, walnuts and several other horticultural crops. Seasonal forest produce such as organic lingri and fafra, which has considerable commercial potential, also fails to generate adequate returns because of poor market access.

Farmer Gopal Singh said the proposed Tikkan vegetable market has remained confined to official files for nearly a decade despite repeated promises by successive governments. He said a local market would not only ensure better prices for farmers but also encourage the younger generation to remain engaged in agriculture instead of migrating in search of other livelihoods.

Another farmer, Sohan Singh, said agriculture was becoming increasingly unviable as middlemen earned most of the profits while cultivators struggled to recover even their production costs. He said that if the government was serious about promoting organic farming in the state, establishing the Tikkan vegetable market should be treated as a priority.

Former Zila Parishad candidate Subhash Thakur said farmers from nearly 12 panchayats would benefit from the proposed market. He added that transporting perishable produce to distant markets often results in delays, higher transportation costs and lower returns.

Darang MLA Puran Chand Thakur could not be contacted despite repeated attempts. Meanwhile, Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Chairman Sanjeev Guleria said the proposal was under consideration but had been delayed due to the non-availability of suitable land. He said he would soon visit the area, hold discussions with local residents and expedite the process once appropriate land was identified.

Darang MLA Puran Chand Thakur said a vegetable market was a long-pending demand and promised priority action if BJP returns to power.