A pickup truck carrying devotees returning after paying obeisance at the Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh crashed into a tipper parked on the roadside in Machhiwara, Ludhiana district, late Monday night. The collision was so severe that three devotees travelling in the pickup died on the spot.

Over a dozen devotees were also injured in the accident. Among the deceased were one woman and two men. All three were sitting in the front row of the pickup.

An injured devotee alleged that the driver was overspeeding. The devotee claimed that an accident had earlier been narrowly averted near Kiratpur Sahib and that the passengers had warned the driver, but he did not pay heed. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the accident.

According to available information, the devotees had left on Monday morning for darshan at the Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. After offering prayers during the day, all 30 devotees were returning home in the pickup. Around 11.50 pm, they reached Machhiwara in Ludhiana district.

On reaching Machhiwara, the driver reportedly lost control of the speeding pickup, which crashed into the rear of a tipper parked on the roadside. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the pickup went underneath the tipper and was crushed up to the driver’s seat.

Three devotees sitting next to the driver died in the collision. They were identified as Munna Kumar (13), Gaurav Kumar (17) and Madhu Devi (35). All three were residents of Guru Colony in Machhiwara.

Around 13 other devotees travelling in the pickup were also injured. Passers-by immediately pulled them out of the mangled vehicle and rushed them to the government hospital in Machhiwara for treatment.

Considering the serious condition of some of the injured, they were referred to hospitals in Ludhiana and the PGI, Chandigarh.

Machhiwara police station SHO Charanjit Singh said the police team reached the spot as soon as information about the accident was received. The injured were taken to hospital with the help of private vehicles.

Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said an investigation was under way to ascertain the cause of the accident.