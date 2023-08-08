Air travel from Gaggal to Delhi is cheaper than a taxi

Shimla: In the off-season of tourism, traveling by plane to Delhi is cheaper than a taxi. Where taxis are being hired to go from Dharamshala to Delhi through taxi for 13 to 17 thousand rupees, while the airfare from Gaggal is starting from 4 thousand rupees.

On the other hand, where Delhi can be reached in one and a half hour via aeroplane, it takes seven to eight hours via taxi.

According to the information, after the incidents of severe floods, cloud bursts, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh in July, a small number of tourists are turning to the mountains.

Due to this, there has also been a reduction in the air flights coming to Gaggal Airport. Along with the reduction in air flights, there has also been a huge reduction in airfares.

This fare is now so much that even a taxi fare will cost a person more than an aeroplane.

The fare for one and a half hour flight to Delhi is starting from Rs 4,000. On the other hand, if you hire a taxi from Dharamshala to Delhi, then you will have to pay 13 to 17 thousand rupees for taxis with different seats. However, in the off-season of tourism, the airfare is much cheaper than the taxi fare.

To hire a taxi from Dharamshala to Delhi, the fare of a four-seater taxi starts from Rs 13,000, while the fare of a seven-seater taxi is taken up to Rs 17,000.