Shimla: Overtaking will be banned in Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane tunnels. The work of installing plastic dividers in the tunnels has also started.

The National Highways Authority has taken this decision because of the accidents happening in two-lane tunnels.

The speed limit in the tunnels has also been fixed at 50 to 60 kilometers per hour. Five tunnels have been made on Kiratpur-Nerchowk. All tunnels are of two lanes.

Although two-lane tunnels will be made parallel to all the tunnels, but till then the traffic in both directions will continue to run through these tunnels.

Some unruly drivers flouted the rules in these tunnels during the restoration of traffic on the four-lane as a trial. Recently, two cars collided with each other while overtaking the biggest scissor tunnel.

Plastic dividers are now being installed in the tunnels to avoid such accidents after the full opening of the four-lane. The work of installing dividers in the Bhawana and Tehra tunnel is in progress.

The work of installing dividers is to be done in Tunnu, Thapna, and Kanchimod tunnels.

There are signboards in place regarding speed and overtake restrictions inside the tunnels. Vehicles will have to be driven according to the speed prescribed in the sign board.

A speed limit of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour has been fixed in the tunnels. Modern cameras have also been installed in the tunnels.

Online action for violating the rules will be taken when the four-lane officially starts through cameras.

However, at present, the four-lane stretch from Kainchimod to Mandi-Bharari bridge is completely closed. Traffic is running from Mandi-Bharadi to Bhawana.

Four-lane has been closed from Mandi-Bharadi to Kainchimod till further orders of the Deputy Commissioner.

The Project Officer of Kiratpur-Nerchowk Fourlane Varun Chari said that dividers are being installed in all the tunnels from the safety point of view, and their work will be completed soon.

Related Posts