Vikramaditya Singh inaugurates Khel Mahakumbh 2026 in Banuti

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday inaugurated the Khel Mahakumbh 2026 in Banuti, under the Shimla (Rural) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), and said that the event would provide opportunities for youth, women and the elderly to showcase their talents through various competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Khel Mahakumbh would continue for approximately 20 days and conclude on November 15 in Sunni.

“This year, approximately 9,500 to 10,000 participants are expected to take part in various sporting events. In addition to kabaddi, volleyball, badminton, cricket, and tug-of-war, activities such as modelling will also be held. Boxing is also being introduced for the first time, providing school and college students with opportunities to participate in introductory matches,” he said.

He also instructed the organising committee, referees, and umpires to conduct all matches in a fair and transparent manner. He stated that the objective of the Khel Mahakumbh was to provide equal opportunities to as many people as possible, regardless of winning or losing.

Any form of favouritism or unfair treatment would not be tolerated. He urged players to participate in the competitions with sportsmanship and discipline.

Speaking about the development works being undertaken in the constituency, the minister said that development projects worth Rs 600 crore had been undertaken in the constituency over the past four years, while projects worth Rs 10,000 crore had been carried out across the state through the Public Works and Urban Development departments.

“Our goal is to make Shimla (Rural) a leading constituency in the state in all areas of development, social upliftment, and infrastructure,” he added.

The minister further stated that sports facilities needed to be expanded and employment opportunities for youth increased. “Employment camps have been organised in Banuti in the past, and efforts will continue to provide young people with employment opportunities in both the government and private sectors,” he said.