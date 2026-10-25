2 foreign paragliders stranded in Dhauladhar hills, rescue operation underway

Two foreign paragliders from Austria and Poland were stranded in the high-altitude Dhauladhar range on Saturday after failing to return to the designated landing site at Chogan near Bir-Billing, with adverse weather and freezing temperatures hampering rescue efforts.

Baijnath SDM Gautam identified the pilots as Sebastian, an Austrian national, and Adam Wiszpyga of Poland.

According to the SDM, Sebastian took off from Billing two days ago and is believed to have crash-landed in the Dhauladhar hills.

He is reportedly safe near Kareri Lake, but freezing temperatures and inclement weather have raised concerns about his well-being until rescue teams are able to reach him.

The second pilot, Adam Wiszpyga, took off from Billing on Friday but failed to return to the designated landing site at Chogan. A search operation was launched, and an Army helicopter was deployed to trace and rescue him. However, poor visibility and adverse weather prevented the helicopter from locating the missing pilot.

Ground rescue teams and volunteers from the Bir-Billing Paragliding Association have also been mobilised for the search operation. Difficult terrain, high-altitude conditions and rapidly changing weather have made the operation particularly challenging.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with high-altitude paragliding in the Dhauladhar range. Many foreign pilots are unfamiliar with the region’s rugged terrain and unpredictable weather, factors that can quickly turn a routine flight into a life-threatening situation.

More than 30 Indian and foreign pilots have reportedly lost their lives in paragliding accidents in the region over the years.

The SDM said that despite directions issued by Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, some foreign pilots continued to fly in adverse weather conditions.

He said paragliding was increasingly becoming a high-risk activity for both Indian and foreign flyers, underlining the need for strict adherence to weather advisories and safety protocols.

Rescue teams continued their efforts through the day, with the immediate priority being to locate and evacuate the stranded pilots safely amid deteriorating weather conditions.