Residents of Bir Nagar Panchayat are facing considerable inconvenience while shuttling between two government departments without getting their grievances addressed.

Confusion over the distribution of powers between the Nagar Panchayat and the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) functioning under the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department has left the public at the receiving end.

The Nagar Panchayat was created on March 10, 2026, but it has neither been provided with permanent staff nor vested with full administrative powers. As a result, not even one no objection certificate (NOC) has been issued since its formation. No other official document has been issued through the Nagar Panchayat either.

Before the formation of the civic body, SADA governed the Bir area under the TCP Department. Though the charge was taken from SADA following the formation of the Nagar Panchayat, the TCP Department continue to have several of its existing powers. At the same time, the necessary administrative and financial powers have not been transferred to the newly constituted civic body.

Consequently, residents are caught in an administrative deadlock, as they are sent from the Nagar Panchayat office to the TCP Department and back without receiving any clear response or solution to their problems.

The residents had expected that the formation of the Nagar Panchayat would provide them with easier access to civic services, building permissions and other essential documents at the local level. However, the absence of permanent staff and the delay in the transfer of powers have virtually paralysed its functioning, raising questions about the very purpose of the establishment of the civic body.

Former Zila Parishad member Dhani Ram, former Bir pradhan Sheila Devi, former Kyore pradhans Shiv Kumar and Raj Kumar, former Chougan pradhans Nagesh Thakur and Suresh and former BDC members Jog Raj, Shakuntala Devi, Snehlata and Des Raj Thakur, along with other local representatives, have expressed serious concern over the situation.

They say that merely constituting a Nagar Panchayat is not enough unless it is provided with permanent employees, clearly defined responsibilities and adequate administrative and financial powers to function independently.

Local representatives and residents have urged the state government and the departments concerned to immediately resolve the jurisdictional confusion between the Nagar Panchayat and SADA. They have also demanded the transfer of all remaining powers of SADA, appointment of permanent staff and the regularisation of the civic body’s functioning.

They warn that unless the Nagar Panchayat is empowered to discharge its responsibilities independently, the local residents will continue to suffer.