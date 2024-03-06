Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurates Sansad Khel Mahakumbh 3.0, bats with Rohit Sharma

Shimla: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated Sansad Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 at Luhnu Cricket Stadium, Bilaspur, in his constituency Hamirpur. The Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid graced the occasion as chief guests.

Expressed wholehearted gratitude to Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. He said that Himachal was not allowed to be let down anywhere, be it on issues of public interest within the Parliament or on the streets while being the National President of BJYM, he has raised the prestige of the state at every level.

He said that I am a son of Himachal and will not let Himachal down. On this occasion, MLA Satpal Satti, Randhir Sharma, Trilok Jamwal, JR Katwal, former minister Rajendra Garg, former MLA Subhash Thakur, former MP Suresh Chandel, senior leaders Narendra Attri and Sumit Sharma etc. were present.

Target of presence of more than 75 thousand players

The Union Sports Minister said that when the first edition of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh was organized, 20 thousand players were present, while in the second phase 45 thousand had participated, while this time the target of more than 75,000 attendance has been set.

Announcement to build indoor stadium in the district

Regarding Bilaspur, Anurag Thakur said that an indoor stadium will be constructed here soon. Every possible effort is being made to make Bilaspur a sports hub.

He said that apart from synthetic track, we have been given the gift of Center of Excellence. Separate hockey ground is available. A large infrastructure of sports is available here hence efforts are on to develop it as a sports hub.

