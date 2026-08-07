Woman ventures into raging Beas river in Kullu, draws sharp reactions online

A video showing a woman venturing into the swollen Beas riverbed in the Seobagh area of Kullu has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread concern over the dangerous act and renewed calls for public awareness during the monsoon season.

The video appears to show the woman attempting to make her way across large boulders in the middle of the river while carrying footwear in one hand. Fast-flowing, muddy water can be seen rushing around the rocks, highlighting the hazardous conditions prevailing in the Beas due to recent rains. At several points, the woman appears to be navigating slippery stones surrounded by strong currents, with a single misstep potentially leading to a tragedy.

The incident has triggered sharp reactions from residents and social media users, many of whom criticised the reckless behaviour and urged people not to put their lives at risk for the sake of convenience or adventure. Several users pointed out that river levels in Himachal can rise suddenly during the monsoon because of heavy rainfall in upstream catchment areas, making even shallow looking stretches extremely dangerous.

The viral clip has once again brought attention to the recurring issue of people ignoring safety advisories around rivers and streams during the rainy season. Authorities have repeatedly warned residents and tourists to stay away from riverbanks, avoid entering riverbeds and refrain from attempting to cross streams, especially when water levels are high.

The Beas has witnessed several accidents in recent years, particularly during the monsoon months, when flash floods and sudden surges in water discharge have caught people off guard. Disaster management officials have consistently advised the public to exercise extreme caution and to avoid unnecessary risks near water bodies.

Local residents said the incident should serve as a wake-up call for everyone. They stressed that no shortcut or personal errand is worth risking a life, especially when weather conditions remain unpredictable.

With the video continuing to circulate widely, many have appealed for stricter enforcement of safety measures at vulnerable locations along the Beas and for greater public awareness campaigns to discourage such risky behaviour. Authorities have reiterated that even experienced individuals can be swept away by powerful currents, underscoring the importance of respecting nature’s force during the monsoon season.