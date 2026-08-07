Buy a handloom product, support artisans: Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta

Governor Kavinder Gupta visited the Himachal Emporium in New Delhi on Friday on the occasion of National Handloom Day and purchased locally made handloom and handicraft products.

He appealed to people across the country to buy at least one handloom product to support India’s weavers and artisans.

Extending greetings to weavers, artisans and all those associated with the handloom sector, the Governor said their skill, creativity and dedication had preserved India’s rich cultural heritage for generations and continued to strengthen the country’s identity through traditional craftsmanship.

Gupta lauded the craftsmanship of Himachal’s artisans and said every handloom product reflects India’s cultural diversity, traditions and spirit of self-reliance.

He said purchasing local products was not merely an economic activity but a meaningful contribution towards empowering artisan families, strengthening rural livelihoods, supporting women entrepreneurs and promoting an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Recalling the historical significance of August 7, the Governor said the Swadeshi movement was launched on this day in 1905 to promote indigenous products and self-reliance. He said its ideals remain relevant in India’s development journey.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, Gupta urged every citizen to purchase at least one local handloom product to encourage traditional artisans and preserve India’s rich handloom heritage.

“Every purchase of a handloom product is an investment in our cultural heritage and in the livelihoods of thousands of artisan families,” he said.