Himachal Weather: Yellow alert of Rain in the State Today and Tomorrow

The weather is going to change again in Himachal from today. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heavy rains with storms in the state today and tomorrow in many areas.

Apart from this, hailstorm may also occur in many areas. Except for Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts, yellow alert has been issued for all the areas of the state.

There is a possibility of bad weather in the state till June 9. Director of the Meteorological Center Surendra Paul says that the Western Disturbance is still active in the state.

Yellow alert has been issued for 10 state networks on June 5 and 6. From June 7 to June 9, the uncertainty of rain can be expected in many areas of the state, but no alert has been issued during this period.