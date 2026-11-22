In a major move to tighten safety standards at the world-famous Bir-Billing paragliding site, the Kangra district administration has grounded two pilots after their harnesses were found to be unfit for flying during a special inspection drive at the Billing take-off site on Saturday.

The action comes amid growing concerns over the safety of tandem paragliding flights following a series of accidents, prompting the administration to intensify inspections of pilots and their equipment to ensure strict compliance with prescribed safety norms.

During the inspection, a team led by Paragliding Supervisor Ranvijay Vardhan and his colleagues, in the presence of the Station House Officer of Bir police station, examined the safety equipment and documents of 84 pilots. The checks covered pilot licences, harnesses, gliders and other essential flying equipment.

Officials found that the harnesses used by two pilots did not meet the prescribed safety standards. Both were immediately barred from undertaking flights and directed to withdraw the defective equipment from operational use.

The inspection was conducted on the directions of Kangra DC Hem Raj Berba. Briefing mediapersons, Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam said the administration had decided to continue regular inspections of pilots’ documents and safety equipment to prevent accidents arising from faulty or poorly maintained gear.

The latest drive follows an earlier campaign during which nearly 300 paragliding pilots were subjected to dope tests. The reports of these tests are still awaited.

The administration has now widened its monitoring mechanism to include physical inspections of flying equipment and verification of mandatory documents, signalling a more comprehensive approach towards ensuring flight safety.

The renewed scrutiny assumes significance in the wake of the death of a tourist from Noida on November 10 during a tandem paragliding flight at Bir-Billing.

Preliminary findings reportedly indicated that the safety belt had opened mid-air, causing the tourist to fall to the ground.

The incident has raised serious questions about the inspection, maintenance and reliability of safety equipment used in tandem flights, particularly given that tourists depend entirely on pilots and operators for their safety during these adventure activities.

Bir-Billing attracts thousands of domestic and international adventure sports enthusiasts and is counted among the world’s leading paragliding destinations. However, recurring accidents have put the site’s safety record under scrutiny and threaten to undermine its reputation as a premier adventure tourism hub.

While the grounding of two pilots sends a strong message against violations of safety standards, the bigger challenge for the administration will be to sustain the inspection drive. Regular equipment checks, verification of licences and strict accountability for lapses will be crucial to restoring tourist confidence and ensuring that commercial interests do not take precedence over passenger safety.