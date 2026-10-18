CM Sukhu inaugurates secretariat blocks in Shimla

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated Blocks 1 and 2 of Phase IV of the Armsdale Building at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat. Around Rs 9 crore has been spent on the construction project.

Sukhu said infrastructure expansion was essential alongside development. With the Secretariat building expanded, offices would be shifted to the new premises shortly.

Highlighting improvements in medical education, the Chief Minister said postgraduate (PG) medical seats across the state’s six government medical colleges had increased from 277 to 597, marking an addition of 320 seats.

He said the government was prioritising the strengthening of government medical colleges, expanding opportunities for postgraduate medical education and improving access to specialised healthcare services.

Sukhu also said the state government had constituted a commission to examine the reorganisation of various administrative units to improve public convenience and administrative efficiency.

The commission would undertake a detailed study and submit its report to the government, after which appropriate decisions would be taken, he added.