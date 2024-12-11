Pratibha Singh publicly expresses displeasure at being asked to cut short speech

State Congress president Pratibha Singh expressed her displeasure publicly when she was asked to cut short her speech at a function in Bilaspur on Wednesday.

The request was made by Bumber Thakur, a former Congress MLA from Bilaspur. Singh, visibly upset, responded by saying, “Aap nahin chahte mein jyada bolu?”, without covering the microphone.

Singh made it clear that she did not intend to deliver a lengthy speech but only wanted to discuss the organisation briefly. As she left the stage, she reprimanded Thakur, saying, “You shouldn’t do this, I know how much I need to speak.”

The incident may reignite speculation about the strained relationship between Singh and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.

In her concluding remarks, Singh emphasised that a strong government can only be achieved by strengthening the organisation. She also praised the government’s performance over the past two years but criticised BJP for not providing adequate support to the state in dealing with natural calamities.