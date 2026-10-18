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Woman arrested with 56 gm chitta during raid in Shimla’s Lower Chakkar

HimTimes

A woman was arrested with 56 grams of heroin (chitta) in Shimla, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Heena (28), a resident of Bilaspur.

According to the police, they received a tip-off that a woman living in rented accommodation in the Lower Chakkar area of Shimla was allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

Acting on the information, a police team raided her room and searched the premises. During the search, the police recovered the contraband, which had been concealed in a plastic container. The woman was arrested and the heroin seized.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident and said a case had been registered against the accused under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is under way.

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