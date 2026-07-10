Himachal CM inaugurates digital museum at Bantony

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated the state-of-the-art digital museum at Bantony, Shimla, marking a significant step towards preserving and promoting the rich cultural and historical heritage of Himachal Pradesh through modern digital technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said Bantony holds a special place in Shimla’s history and the opening of the digital museum marks the beginning of a new chapter in the conservation, celebration and global promotion of the State’s heritage.

“This is not merely the inauguration of another institution, but the beginning of a new era in heritage conservation. The digital museum will serve as a bridge between the past and the future, enabling visitors to experience the rich history and vibrant culture of Himachal in an engaging and immersive manner,” he said.

The CM said the museum has been designed to make history accessible and engaging for visitors of all age groups through advanced digital technologies, including high-resolution 3D scanning, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), interactive timelines and immersive storytelling.