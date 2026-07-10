Himachal DCs, SDMs to decide school holidays during heavy rain: Rohit Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said that the decision to declare holidays in educational institutions due to heavy rain would be taken at the local level by the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs). Thakur said the decision to delegate this power to the district administration had been taken two years ago.

“I have asked the department to resend the guidelines to the Deputy Commissioners so that they can take this decision at their level,” he said.

The Minister said the power to declare holidays in educational institutions was delegated to the district administration as it was not practical for the department to take a uniform decision for all districts.

He further said that Deputy Commissioners should take the decision well in time to avoid confusion among students and their parents.

Thakur also said that teaching and non-teaching staff would be granted a holiday along with students if schools were closed due to weather-related events.

Until now, teaching and non-teaching staff were not granted leave when schools were closed because of heavy rain or other weather-related reasons.