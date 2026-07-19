Himachal on high alert as Weather Dept issues ‘red warning’ for heavy rainfall

All departments of the Himachal Pradesh Government are on high alert following a red alert warning issued by the Shimla Meteorological Office, predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places in four to five districts on Monday and Tuesday.

The meteorological office on Sunday issued a red warning for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for Monday (July 20) and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for Tuesday (July 21).

Flash floods triggered by rains blocked the Sangla-Chitkul road near the ITBP camp at Mastarang in the Rakchham area of Kinnaur district on Saturday evening, causing extensive damage and soil erosion along the ravine. No loss of life has been reported so far, officials said.

Light to heavy rains lashed parts of the state, while Dharamshala has received 82.2 mm of rain since Saturday evening, followed by Kangra (57.9 mm), Paonta Sahib (33 mm), Palampur (27.1 mm), Bhattiyat (22.2) mm and Jot (20 mm).

Very heavy rains imply rainfall between 115.6 and 204.5 mm, while extremely heavy rains indicate rainfall over 204.5 mm in a day. A red alert was sounded in July and August 2023, when heavy monsoon rains caused massive destruction in the state and left more than 550 people dead.

Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to activate district emergency operation centres on a 24×7 basis, identify vulnerable locations prone to landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts and take preventive measures.

The DCs have been instructed to keep quick response teams (QRTs), SDRF, NDRF, Home Guards, fire services, police and ambulances on standby. Contingency plans and resource inventories are being reviewed ensuring availability of food, drinking water, medicines and essential commodities.

The general public has been asked to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers, streams, nallahs and landslide-prone slopes, not attempt crossing overflowing bridges or flooded roads, follow official advisories and contact the state emergency helpline (1070) or district emergency helpline (1077) in case of any emergency.