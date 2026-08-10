Former pradhan, two secretaries held responsible for MGNREGA irregularities

The matter came to light after Rada panchayat residents Karam Chand and Hira Chand submitted complaints before the MGNREGA Ombudsman on January 10 and 16, 2026, alleging irregularities and suspected misuse of funds allocated for development works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Irregularities in the execution of MGNREGA development works in Rada panchayat under Sulah development block have proved costly for a former panchayat pradhan and two former panchayat secretaries, with the authorities ordering recovery of Rs 61,320 from them for alleged misuse of government funds.

Following an inquiry conducted by the Panchayati Raj Department, the MGNREGA Ombudsman has ordered the recovery of the amount from former panchayat pradhan Lekharaj and former panchayat secretaries Mishana Devi and Praveen Kumar. They have been directed to deposit the amount in the government account with immediate effect.

The two former panchayat secretaries have also been informed that the penalty imposed on them would be entered in their respective service books.

The matter came to light after Rada residents Karam Chand and Hira Chand submitted complaints before the MGNREGA Ombudsman on January 10 and 16, 2026, alleging irregularities and suspected misuse of funds allocated for development works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Acting on the complaints, the government directed the Block Development Officer, Sulah, to conduct an inquiry into the allegations. During the investigation, discrepancies were reportedly found in the implementation and documentation of the works. The then panchayat pradhan and the two secretaries held responsible for the irregularities.

The inquiry reportedly revealed discrepancies between the measurements recorded by the technical assistant and the details contained in documents submitted by the panchayat to the development block authorities.

After examining the findings, the MGNREGA Ombudsman issued recovery orders on July 23, 2026, holding former pradhan and the two panchayat secretaries financially responsible for the irregularities detected in the execution of the works.

The complainants said the action taken by the Ombudsman had highlighted the need for greater transparency and accountability in the implementation of the MGNREGA works at the panchayat level. They said recovery of the amount would send a message that misuse of funds meant for the rural development would not be tolerated.

The case also underlines the importance of proper measurement, documentation and monitoring of MGNREGA works to ensure that public funds are utilised for their intended purpose.