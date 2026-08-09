Seven women rescued in crackdown on spas at Baddi

Quote: Charges have been framed against the spa centre operators and the managers concerned. Such establishments are being continuously monitored by the police.

Strict and effective legal action will be taken against the persons concerned as per rules if any violation of law is found.

Seven women were rescued from three spa centres by the Baddi police on Saturday evening after raids revealed that illegal activities were allegedly being carried out under the guise of spa services.

The Baddi police have been conducting special operations to curb illegal activities in the area. As part of the ongoing campaign, two teams were constituted by Yograj Chandel, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Baddi, to check suspicious activities at various spa centres operating in the Baddi area.

The teams subsequently raided three spa centres on Sai Road — The Best Thai Spa, Bamboo Spa and Mantra The Wellness Spa — where illegal activities were allegedly found to be taking place. Seven women were rescued and handed over to their relatives in accordance with legal procedures, with the police giving priority to their safety and dignity.

“Charges have been framed against the spa centre operators and concerned managers at the Baddi police station. Further legal action is being taken as per rules on the basis of the facts and evidence available in the cases,” said Vinod Dhiman, Superintendent of Police (SP), Baddi.

Taking a stern view of those allegedly indulging in such activities, Dhiman warned that illegal activities under the guise of spa centres or any other commercial establishment would not be tolerated.

“Such establishments are being continuously monitored by the police. Strict and effective legal action will be taken against the concerned persons as per rules if any violation of law is found,” Dhiman said.

Despite the Baddi police’s continued action against spa centres, some establishments allegedly continue to engage in illegal activities, highlighting the need for sustained monitoring and enforcement.